Kangana Ranaut attends cousin's engagement ceremony in Himachal, pics go viral

For the ceremony, Kangana wore a stunning black suit with golden patchwork with maroon dupatta. She accentuated her outfit with gold choker and a small black bindi. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@team_kangana_ranaut

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is currently occupied with the forthcoming film 'Panga's promotions, took off some time from her busy schedule to attend a family function in Himachal Pradesh. Pictures of Kangana from the ceremony have gone viral on social media. Kangana's team on Instagram posted that she and her family attended her cousin's engagement.

For the ceremony, Kangana wore a stunning black suit with golden patchwork with maroon dupatta. She accentuated her outfit with gold choker and a small black bindi. 

Here she poses with her brother Aksht Ranaut and his fiancee Ritu Sangwan. 

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel also shared a set of pictures from the ceremony and captioned them as, "Dear friends bless our brother Karan and his new bride Anjali, new member in our family they got engaged today and their families decided for them, arranged marriages are so much fun."

Earlier this week, Kangana inaugurated her new studio Manikarnika Films, where she will work as a producer and a director. Her brother Aksht has also collaborated with Kangana and will look after legal and finance departments.

Tweeting a picture of the inauguration, Rangoli wrote "Today we inaugurated Kangana's studio, Manikarnika Films. Kangana will work as a producer and director and Aksht will look after legal and finance departments. He has studied film production in New York Film Academy." 

On the work front, Kangana is currently awaiting the release of her film 'Panga'. She also has 'Thalaivi', a biopic on late politician Jayalalithaa, in her kitty.

'Panga' releases on January 24. It is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

