Kangana Ranaut calls COVID-19 a wake-up call to pledge to THESE four actions

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines for the past few days as her Twitter account got suspended and her Instagram post deleted, all in a week. However, the actress remains unfazed as she continues to express her political opinions and thoughts about COVID-19.

Recently, she got her followers' attention when she took to Instagram to post a story on 'living responsibly'. In her latest post, the 'Queen' actress claims that COVID was a wake-up call for all of us and that we ought to get our act together or she warns, the future will be bleak.

She goes on to list down four actions that people must pledge to do for a better future.

She said, "COVID is just a wake-up call if we don't start living responsibly future for our species is bleak.. wake up and pledge to 1) recycle clothes and natural resources 2) plant more trees, one person must plant 8 trees a year that's the amount of O2 each one of us consumes 3) conscious birthing You want children because every one is having or it's a conscious choice that you made? 4) don't waste water or food, Let's start with this there is a lot to do anyway".

Take a look at the four pledges she asked fans to take:

On Sunday (May 9), Kangana had taken to Instagram to rant about the social media platform deleting a post in which she called COVID-19 a 'small-time flu'. The actress had contracted the Coronavirus on May 8 and had informed her fans about it.

Earlier, on Tuesday (May 4), Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was suspended by the social media platform over the actress violating its rules.

The action from Twitter came after the actress posted some tweets on the Bengal election and its subsequent violence.

In her tweets, the ‘Manikarnika’ actress claimed that a ‘genocide’ is happening in Bengal and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ‘tame’ West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee using his "Virat Roop" from "early 2000s" in Bengal.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in Thalaivi - a biopic on the life of legendary actress turned politician J Jayalalithaa.