‘I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice’, says Kangana Ranaut after Twitter permanently bans her account

New Delhi: Controversy's favourite child Kangana Ranaut is once again making the headlines after social media website Twitter permanently bans her from its platform on Tuesday (May 4).

Reacting on the same, the actress shared to news agency ANI, “Twitter has only proved my point they're Americans & by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice, including my own art in the form of cinema.”

She also shared the news on her Instagram stories and said that ‘Hindus and their voices getting butchered.’

“There are multiple FIR’s filed on me in Bengal yesterday this is a secular India they want to sell you, where Hindus and their voices getting butchered,” read her caption on the photo.

Kangana’s tweet on the Bengal election and its subsequent violence led to the suspension of her account.

In her tweets the ‘Manikarnika’ actress claimed that a ‘genocide’ is happening in Bengal and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ‘tame’ West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee using his "Virat Roop" from "early 2000s" in Bengal.

The 34-year-old has also posted a video on Instagram where she says, "disturbing news, videos and photos from Bengal of people being murdered, gang-raped and their houses being burnt".

The ‘Queen’ actress also calls for a President's Rule in the state, criticizing a "government that I support" for not doing more than dharnas in response to the clashes.

Twitter spokesperson, commenting on banning Kangana’s account said, “We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service."