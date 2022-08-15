NewsLifestylePeople
KANGANA RANAUT

Kangana Ranaut down with dengue, extends warm wishes on 75th Independence Day

National-award winner Kangana Ranaut, who is ill with dengue, took to social media on Monday and extended her warm greeting on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 01:04 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Kangana Ranaut down with dengue, extends warm wishes on 75th Independence Day

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is down with dengue, says that although she could not leave her room, the spirit of national celebration has taken over her in the most empowering way. Kangana, on India's 75th Independence Day on Monday, posted a picture of her in bed getting an IV on her Instagram story.

"Couldn't get out of my room lekin the spirit of national celebration has taken over me in the most empowering way.. From my home staff, nurses and gardeners all congratulating each other, I heard Honourable Prime Minister speech this Morning."

Kangana Ranaut

"They say one person can change the world, stands true for our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji never in my life I saw such an euphoria of nationalism, duty and optimism for future among people...."

She added: "Probably one such gigantic consciousness is what we call avatar.. those who can not only rise but also uplift not hundreds or thousands but entire humanity...Jai Hind."

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana is currently gearing up for her next film titled `Emergency`, where she will be seen portraying Indira Gandhi. 'Emergency', as the title suggests, is all about the state of internal emergency declared by Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975. It lasted till March 21, 1977, when the Janata Party was voted to power in a historic election.

Previously, Kangana has played the late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in 'Thalaivi' and Rani Lakshmibai in 'Manikarnika'.

Live Tv

Kangana RanautemergencyIndependence DayIndependence Day 2022Narendra Modi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Brain mapping' of active 'Pakistani lobby' on PoK
DNA Video
DNA: Terror's game over with changes in Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022