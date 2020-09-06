Kangana Ranaut must apologise for her 'Mumbai feels like PoK remark', says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday (September 6) refused to apologise to actress Kangana Ranaut and said that Kangana should apologise to Maharashtra and then he will think of doing the same to the Bollywood actress.

"If that girl (Kangana) will apologise to Maharashtra then I will think about apologising.""She has called Mumbai mini Pakistan. Does she have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad?" asked Raut.

Earlier on Thursday, the actress took to Twitter claiming, "Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai. After Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

"After a major star has been killed I spoke about drug and movie mafia racket, I don`t trust Mumbai Police because they ignored SSR`s complaints. He told everyone they will kill him yet he was killed. If I feel unsafe, does that mean I hate the industry and Mumbai?" she said in another tweet.

Kangana's tweets did not go down well with Raut, who accused the actress of lying and said, "Mumbai gave a lot to Kangana and she is now working to discredit the name of Mumbai and Mumbai Police all over the world."

"We don't give threats to anyone, we believe in taking action. Those who are making comparisons with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), don't know anything about Pok. We will not tolerate anything demeaning about Mumbai and Maharashtra," he added.

It is to be noted that Kangana has been targeting several big Bollywood celebrities for fanning nepotism and recently in the drug conspiracy related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput case.