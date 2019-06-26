Kangana Ranaut rocks casual wear, flashes her gorgeous smile at paps—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Kangana Ranaut is known for her fashion choices. The actress, who is thee days busy with Balaji Motion Pictures' 'Mental Hai Kya' featuring Rajkummar Rao was recently papped in the city looking easy breezy.

She wore denim shorts and knotted shirt making casual wear look uber cool. Her curly hair and minimal make-up were perfect to the 't'. The actress was snapped at sunny super sound in Juhu, Mumbai. Check out her pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

A few days back, pictures from the sets of 'Mental Hai Kya' went viral on social media. The film will release on July 26, 2019. It has been backed by Balaji Motion Pictures. The psychological thriller is being produced by Ekta Kapoor and is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi.

Besides Kangana and Rajkummar, 'Mental Hai Kya' features Amyra Dastur, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Vikrant Massey and Jimmy Sheirgill to name a few.

The actress was last seen in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' where she played the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi.