Kangana Ranaut tweets on Meghan Markle-Prince Harry's explosive interview, says 'Queen is great, let her retire like a Queen'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and Twitter-regular, Kangana Ranaut never really misses out on sharing her thoughts on whatever she finds of prime importance. This time around, the Royals have found her fancy. The 'Panga' actress tweeted on the recent explosive Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Winfrey interview.

Kangana Ranaut wrote: For few past days, people gossiped, judged, online lynched a family based on one-sided story at the cost of a family, I never saw the interview as sass, bahu, sajish type stuff never excites me. All I want to say is one woman the only ruling Monarch left on this globe (cont)

May not be an ideal MIL/wife/sister,but she is a great Queen,she carried forward her father’s dream, saved the crown better than any son could have. We can’t play every role to perfection even if we excel at one should be enough. She saved the crown. Let her retire like a Queen.

For the uninitiated, a two-hour interview was shot near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new home in California. Oprah Winfrey asked them about their decision to step back as frontline royals and whether they have any regrets about moving away.

While Harry said he felt relieved that he had been able to protect his wife and children, as the couple await the birth of a baby girl in the coming months, Meghan said she regretted that she had trusted the 'institution' of the monarchy when they had assured her that they would protect her from false media attacks.

The former actress' revelations about her mental health struggles, which involved thoughts about not wanting to be 'alive anymore', have attracted the maximum reaction on social media and other channels.

"It's vital that when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health that they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy," mental health charity Mind said, in response to attacks on Meghan's interview.

Prince Harry expressed hurt that none of his relatives spoke out in support of Meghan about the "colonial undertones" of news headlines and articles.

"No one from my family ever said anything over those three years. That hurts," he said.

Meghan also told Winfrey she felt betrayed by her father Thomas Markle's conduct in the run up to their wedding in 2018. Thomas Markle told ITV on Tuesday that the interview was the first time he had heard his daughter speak for several years.

"I'm very disappointed about it. I've apologised about this thing, what happened, at least 100 times or so," he said.

However, on Thursday, Prince William reacted to the racism controversy and denied all such allegations. He said, "We`re very much not a racist family", when asked by a reporter on the sidelines of an event.

(With PTI inputs)