Kangana Ranaut's team accuses Deepika Padukone of conspiring JNU protest and boycotting Sushant Singh Rajput

Mumbai: After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, many celebrities have been talking about depression and nepotism in Bollywood. Actress Kangana Ranaut has stepped up and made some shocking revelations about nepotism existing in the industry. The official Twitter handle of her team recently took a jibe at Deepika Padukone calling her the 'repeat after me' gang.

Now the actress's team has accused Deepika of conspiring against JNU protest and also boycotting actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Her Team recently tweeted a screenshot of an article of Deepika not inviting both Sushant and Kangana to the wedding. It further states how the actress had hired a called a Pakistani agent and conspired the JNU protest.

This is a picture and article from Deepika Ranveer wedding, they called Pakistani agent and conspired JNU protest but boycotted only two top stars one is killed other one fighting for her survival #justiceforshushantsinghrajput #Deepika pic.twitter.com/Xo0OcZIfqq — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 29, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Over 37 people have been questioned so far in relation to the actor. Fans are demanding a CBI probe into the death case.