Kanye West believes he will end up with 'soulmate' Kim Kardashian

Washington: Seems like rapper Kanye West still has hopes of reconciliation with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, despite his latest dating rumours with actor Julia Fox and musical artist Audri Nix. Kim appears to have moved on but seems like Kanye still has hopes of getting back together with his 'soulmate'.

Recently, Kanye was spotted in Miami with Puerto Rican artist Audri Nix, including a meetup on January 4, followed by a night out on Broadway with actor Julia Fox in New York City in the evening.

Despite all these outings, "Kanye has not given up on Kim," a source told E! News."

She's the only one in his heart and he believes they are soulmates and will end up back together," the insider shared.

As per the insider, Kanye thinks the other women that he is spending time with are a "distraction"."He likes the attention that he's getting from them, but that`s all it is. Kim is still the only one he truly wants to be with," the source told E! News.

After Kim filed for a divorce from their nearly six years of marriage, Kanye started dating model Irina Shayk, though they reportedly split after two months."

Kanye felt inspired by Irina and liked being around her energy. It was never a relationship or going to be serious," a second source previously told E! News.

Speaking about his latest dating rumours with Julia, a source near the singer told E! News that Kanye "wasn't overly affectionate with Julia" during their January 4 outing to see Slave Play on Broadway." They touched down and went straight to the theatre," the third insider explained, adding that the pair dined at Carbone afterward.

"They left Carbone a few hours later and went back to the same hotel."

For the uninformed, the Grammy winner has been making headlines for purchasing a home across the street from his estranged wife Kim, in hopes of staying close to his family.

On the other hand, Kim is busy enjoying her vacation of her own with her new love--comedian Pete Davidson, who she started dating after she hosted Saturday Night Live in October. The duo recently flew to the Bahamas for a post New Year's getaway.

Kim and Kanye share four children together.