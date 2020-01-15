Kapil Sharma holds daughter in arms, first pic and inside video goes viral!

New Delhi: Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has an ocean of fan following who love to follow him on all possible platforms. His diehard fans want to know each and every important development in his personal and professional life. Recently, Kapil and wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby girl and welcomed their bundle of joy home.

Several fan clubs have shared the first pics of their daughter on social media. The adorable picture shows Kapil Sharma holding his newborn daughter in arms. Along with the pictures, a video too has gone viral where Kapil's mother can be seen cutting the cake as family and friends join the celebrations.

Kapil and Ginni were blessed with a baby girl on December 10, 2019, and on 12th they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

The comedian had shared the good news with fans on social media and received congratulatory messages from one and sundry.

On the work front, he is seen hosting 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and it is doing great at present.