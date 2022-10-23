Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut come face-to-face at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash? WATCH

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut have not been on 'talking terms' with each other for several years now. It all began when Kangana graced KJo's chat show 'Koffee With Karan' and took potshots at him for being a 'flagbearer of nepotism.' Also, after SSR's sudden demise she made a number of comments on Karan and blamed it all on nepotism. Ever since the two have not spoken to each other in public.

On Saturday night, the two arch-rivals came together at producer Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party. Both were under one roof at Ekta's bash, many pictures and videos from last night are going VIRAL on social media.

While Karan has attended many Bollywood Diwali parties this year but this was Kangana's first. She posed for the paps with sister-in-law Ritu. She was also seen talking to Ankita Lokhande and her husband on the red carpet. Karan, on the other hand, was clicked alone. He also shared a series of photos from the party on his Insta stories, wherein he posed with actors Karan Wahi and Ridhi Dogra.

Recently, after the box office numbers of 'Brahmastra' came out, Kangana took a dig at Karan over the box office collection. She said that the numbers were false and it was all a game of 'Bollywood mafias.'

On the work front, Kangana will be soon seen in 'Emergency.' Her look as Indira Gandhi is also out and has been loved by the people. This will be her second directorial after Manikarnika.

Karan, on the other hand, is coming back with his directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.