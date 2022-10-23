NewsLifestylePeople
KARAN JOHAR

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut come face-to-face at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash? WATCH

On Saturday night, the two arch-rivals came together at producer Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 11:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • On Saturday night, the two arch-rivals came together at producer Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party.
  • Both were under one roof at Ekta's bash, many pictures and videos from last night are going VIRAL on social media.

Trending Photos

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut come face-to-face at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash? WATCH

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut have not been on 'talking terms' with each other for several years now. It all began when Kangana graced KJo's chat show 'Koffee With Karan' and took potshots at him for being a 'flagbearer of nepotism.' Also, after SSR's sudden demise she made a number of comments on Karan and blamed it all on nepotism. Ever since the two have not spoken to each other in public.

On Saturday night, the two arch-rivals came together at producer Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party. Both were under one roof at Ekta's bash, many pictures and videos from last night are going VIRAL on social media.

While Karan has attended many Bollywood Diwali parties this year but this was Kangana's first. She posed for the paps with sister-in-law Ritu. She was also seen talking to Ankita Lokhande and her husband on the red carpet. Karan, on the other hand, was clicked alone. He also shared a series of photos from the party on his Insta stories, wherein he posed with actors Karan Wahi and Ridhi Dogra.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Recently, after the box office numbers of 'Brahmastra' came out, Kangana took a dig at Karan over the box office collection. She said that the numbers were false and it was all a game of 'Bollywood mafias.'

On the work front, Kangana will be soon seen in 'Emergency.' Her look as Indira Gandhi is also out and has been loved by the people. This will be her second directorial after Manikarnika.

Karan, on the other hand, is coming back with his directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: A Village That Celebrates 'Kali Diwali'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi breaking political myths with clothes!
DNA Video
DNA: If you want life's safety, then leave 'laziness'...
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive ground report from the site of Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 21, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022