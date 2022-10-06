Karan Johar offers his closet for cancer cause, helps Maheka Mirpuri raise over Rs 1 cr in 2 hours for Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital

New Delhi: Ace fashion designer Maheka Mirpuri recently celebrated 10 years of MCan with the 10th edition of the MCan Charity Gala at the Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, and raised over 1 crore in the span of two hours to help Tata Memorial Hospital treat head and neck cancer.

Karan said, "I like to believe that certain energies synergize beautifully, and that is me and Maheka and Tata Memorial Hospital. I hope to come again and I hope to sell many more articles for much more money, all for a good cause."

Offering his closet for the cause, Karan enthusiastically offered to chip in for the MCan charity. Maheka added that she would love to design clothes for him and have him auction the same.

"To me, this endeavour has been even more massive and emotional. In my life, personally, I lost my father to cancer and from then on, in my own way I have tried to silently support the cause. But today, when I have seen what Maheka has been doing for the last decade, it moves my heart to know that MCan is not just a movement, it is a phenomenon,” said an emotional Karan Johar as he raised more than a crore to support head and neck cancer patients, to help them get their voice boxes through Maheka Mirpuri’s MCan Foundation for Tata Memorial Hospital.

"It was amazing to see the goodwill of Maheka Mirpuri and the goodness in the room where people were so giving," he added.

Added Maheka, thanking Karan from the bottom of her heart for his generous endeavour, “What you have done for Tata Memorial tonight is something that I will forever be indebted to you for, because when support comes from such people in power, and people have generously donated, it adds more power to the cause.”

Added Karan, “There’s nothing greater than sharing space with the doctors of Tata Memorial who do such a wonderful job of saving lives. My gratitude to them.”

Besides Maheka Mirpuri and Karan Johar, the others included were Madhoo Shah, Rakshanda Khan, Poonam Dhillon, Bhagyashree, Sanjay Kapoor, Iqbal Singh Chahal, Kiran Joneja, Ramesh Sippy, Sagar Chordia, Gaurav Ghai, Harinder Singh, Tehseen Poonawalla, Ashok Wadhwa, Parvez Damania, Jaya Raheja, Suchitra Krishnamurti, and Karan Gupta among many others.