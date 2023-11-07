Karan Johar Pays Homage To Subhash Ghai At Whistling Woods International, Says 'I Stand Up When He Calls'

New Delhi: The halls of Subhash Ghai's Whistling Woods reverberated with the resonating echoes of cinematic history as industry stalwarts Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan shared the stage with the veteran director.

Karan Johar, a luminary in the modern film fraternity, graced the occasion and paid homage to the profound influence Subhash Ghai has had on his cinematic journey. Johar highlighted the essential lessons and profound respect he acquired from Ghai, underscoring the practice of standing up whenever the veteran director calls as a symbol of admiration and respect, mirroring the etiquette instilled by his father, Yash Johar.

Acknowledging Ghai's impactful directorial style, Johar revealed how a particular shot - one that gracefully pans in a circular motion - has been fondly termed the 'Subhash Ghai' shot, an artistic technique Johar learned from the venerable director.

The event not only commemorated the towering influence of Subhash Ghai but also showcased cinematic excellence with the presence of Shashank Khaitan, another celebrated director who honed his craft at Whistling Woods International Film School. Additionally, the event was graced by the presence of Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Rai, and Ajit Pandhare, comprising the team of 'OMG 2.'

The vibrant interaction between Subhash Ghai, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan with the aspiring filmmakers at the event, orchestrated under the guidance of Meghna Ghai Puri, encapsulated the essence of passing down knowledge, inspiration, and creative fervor across the tapestry of generations.