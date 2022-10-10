Karan Johar quits Twitter, says 'making space for more positive energies'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar is one of the most discussed celebrity on social media. Now the filmmaker on Monday said goodbye to Twitter as he wants to make space for more positive energies.

The director took to the media blogging site to share the news, where he worte, "Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!,".

The filmmaker has often been trolled for his statements, movies, and shows. One such example was when he was trolled for one of his episodes on the reality show 'Koffee with Karan' featuring Jahnvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, where people alleged that he was more biased towards Sara and didn't treat Jahnvi properly

On the work front, Karan just wrapped up the seventh season of his Disney Plus Hotstar series "Koffee With Karan." He is now working on his upcoming film, "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra.