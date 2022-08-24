Karan Johar reveals names of two celebs he cannot invite on 'Koffee with Karan'

New Delhi: The new season of Koffee with Karan has already got the thumbs up from fans and viewers who have enjoyed each episode thoroughly. The show has many things going for it, from big celebs to their interesting stories and add some gossip to that too,but one of the main reasons for the show's success has to be its host, the superhit Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

Karan Johar has been able to somehow host the show perfectly for the last two decades. Some might like him, some might hate him, but one thing is for sure, one cannot ignore him. The filmmaker, who has had almost every superstar on his show, from Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, but still there are two people which he feels he is not brave enough to invite on the show.

In a recent interview given to The Hindu, he said,"Well, I did bring it up once with Rekha ma’am, even as recently as a couple of seasons ago. I was very keen to have her appear on the show, but she wasn’t convinced. But after that, I felt she has such an exotic, beautiful mystery about her… it has to be protected always. So I didn’t push it after that."

He further added,"Will I ever have Adi on KWK… I mean, I think I’m not brave enough to even ask him, right,"

On the work front, the filmmaker who last directed the superhit film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' is back behind the camera and is currently busy shooting for his next project titled 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.