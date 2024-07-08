Karan Johar Shares His Kids Ask Him About The Identity Of Their Mother, 'Whose Stomach Was I Born In'

New Delhi: Karan Johar became a father via surrogacy in 2017 and welcomed his twins Yash and Roohi. It's been 7 years that the filmmaker is enjoying his fatherhood but as his kids grow, they have been questioning him a lot of things and one is about the identity of his mother. Although Karan has solid support from his mother Hiroo Johar to nurture his kids, but kids always feel the void the mother and seems like the same is happening with KJo's kids.

In his latest interview with a senior journalist on YouTube Karan spoke about how his kids have started questioning him about the absence of his mom," It is a modern family. It is an unusual circumstance, so now I am also dealing with the questions about ‘whose stomach was I born in? But mumma is not mumma really, she is my grandmother’. I am going to school, to the counsellor, to ask how do we navigate the situation? And it is not easy, being a parent is never easy."

Karan Johar even spoke about how he has been dealing with things as a father, he added that he refrains from telling insensitive things to his kids, "When I see my son consuming sugar and I see he has put on more weight, then I am so paranoid for him. I don’t want to say it to him because this is the age where I want to live his life, I want him to be happy and joyous because he is a happy child".

On the professional front, Karan Johar directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.