Karan Johar's 2 household staff test coronavirus COVID-19 positive

Mumbai: Famous Indian film director and producer, Karan Johar on Monday (May 25, 2020) said that two members of his household staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Karan Johar in a photo statement said that those two staffs were put under quarantine in a section of his building as soon as the symptoms were detected.

KJo also said, "The BMC was informed immediately, and the building has been fumigated and sterilised by them as per the norms."

The 48-year old added, "The rest of us in the family and the staff are all safe and display no symptoms. We have all taken the swab test this morning and have tested negative, but will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us. We stand by our commitment to safeguard everyone and have ensured that all measures prescribed by the authorities have been strictly adhered to."

KJo said that he will ensure that the best treatment and care is provided to them during the illness, and they are sure that they will be fighting fit soon!

Karan concluded with, "These are difficult times but by staying in our homes and taking the right precautions, there is no doubt in my mind that we can defeat this virus. Stay home everyone and stay safe."

Maharashtra has been the worst COVID-19-hit state in India. Maharashtra on Monday reported 2,436 new confirmed cases that took the state's total count to 52,667.

Mumbai with 1,430 new cases has over 31,789 COVID-19 patients which is around 60.4% of Maharashtra's total cases.

