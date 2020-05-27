हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karan Johar

Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi want to play with AbRam and Taimur - Watch viral video

'LockdownWithJohars' which basically is his cute interactions with twin kids Yash and Roohi are quite a hit online. 

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar's adorable shenanigans with twin kids - Yash and Roohi continue to entertain us all. The proud daddy this time played his favourite 'rapid fire round' with the kids and got some cool answers too. 

KJo papa asked Roohi who does she want to play with, to which she replied saying 'Taimur' while Yash picked 'AbRam Khan' as his playmate. He wrote: Rapid fire with the only guests i can interview!!! Excuse the originality of my questions ... #lockdownwiththejohars

Several celebs dropped their comments on Karan's timeline. 

'LockdownWithJohars' which basically is his cute interactions with twin kids Yash and Roohi are quite a hit online. We must say that the kids are adorable and oh so bright that every time Dada KJo asks them something, their reply leaves him stumped.

The 47-year-old Dharma Productions honcho became a father to twin babies - Yash and Roohi through surrogacy. Yash was named after Karan's father the late legendary filmmaker and Dharma Productions founder Yash Johar and Roohi's name came from his mother Hiroo. 

 

