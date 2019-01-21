Karan Kundrra completes 10 years in TV industry, shares an emotional post

New Delhi: Popular TV actor Karan Kundrra has completed ten successful years in the television industry. The actor took to Instagram to post an emotional message.

Taking to Instagram, Karan wrote, " Hi, I am Karan Kundrra.. I usually don't do this but this day is my special day. Today I complete 10 years of being with you, knowing you and making you smile. These 10 years have been the most honest 10 years of my life. I have been honest to my work not only because of my passion but because of your love. Your love over the years has made me more responsible not only as an actor but also as a human being. Truly speaking acting for me is about believing in that connection; and it's a connection so strong, it's a connection so deep that we feel it and through our combined belief we can create a new reality. I just try to be true to that connection.Everytime someone breaks all the barricades and comes and hugs me , or someone shouts my name at the airport and all those thousands of love-hate messages that I get- Thankyou for all of them. I have tried to reciprocate all your love by putting in more sincere hours of training so that I give better performances and deserve your love more. Nothing motivates me more than your claps, Nothing makes me more happier than your smiles and Nothing makes me feel special more than when you see me and know my name. Thankyou all you amazing people for being there! For being my team! For supporting me in my not so bright days and always cheering me to do well. I dedicate my these 10 years to you. Thank you!."

Karan is now happily in a relationship with Anusha Dandekar and is seen in various reality shows.