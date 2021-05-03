हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karan Singh Grover's 'fear' theory: Face Everything And Rise

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Karan Singh Grover posted a fitness video on Instagram on Monday, motivating fans to gather strength to face everything around amid the pandemic.

In the video, Karan is practicing his karate moves with nanchakus he made at home.

"F ace E verything A nd R ise," he wrote with the video, underlining what 'fear' actually stands for.

 

The motivating video seemed to have worked with his fans.

One fan wrote: "We will rise once again.. thank you Karan for always spreading positivity and hope," while another posted: "thank you for inspiring us always."

Karan was recently seen in the web series "Qubool Hai 2.0", a spin-off to the popular TV show "Qubool Hai". The series also features actress Surbhi Jyoti.

Karan is known for his performances in shows such as "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", "Teri Meri Love Stories" and "Dill Mill Gayye".

