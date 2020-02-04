Kareena and Karisma Kapoor dance with groom Armaan Jain in a true blue Punjabi style – Pics, Video

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Armaan Jain got married to his longtime girlfriend Anissa Malhotra and the grand wedding ceremony saw who's who of the Bollywood industry in attendance.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: B-Town stunners and Kapoor girls Kareena and Karisma looked their best at Bhai, Armaan Jain's wedding which took place in Mumbai on February 3, 2020. The happy sisters were dressed to kill and walked in with the groom in a true blue Punjabi style.

Karisma Kapoor looked gorgeous in a baby pink Raw Mango silk saree while Bebo stunned in a yellow Nikasha saree. The elder sister and classic actress took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from the wedding. Also, little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan enjoyed the celebrations as he piggybacked on daddy Saif Ali Khan as a baraati. Karisma's daughter Samiera looked beautiful in traditional wear.

Armaan Jain got married to his longtime girlfriend Anissa Malhotra and the grand wedding ceremony saw who's who of the Bollywood industry in attendance.

From Anil Kapoor and family, Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawalla to Chunky Pandey and family, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari all were present to bless the couple.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray came along with his wife and several other prominent political personalities were also present at the wedding ceremony.

 

