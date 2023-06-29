Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor Paint London Red

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are presently in London, holidaying with their kids, Taimur and Jehangir, aka Jeh. Guess, who they bumped into during their vacay! It was none other than Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor who were coincidently also in London at the same time. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, her husband Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor, and her husband Karan Boolani went on a dinner date, pictures of which are now going viral on social media. The six of them went to a Chinese restaurant called MiMi Mei Fair in London. The actresses took to Instagram and shared pictures from the night.

Sonam Kapoor shared a group picture of them posing for the camera inside the restaurant and captioned it, “What an amazing meal.”

Rhea Kapoor shared another photo showing the group seated at a table. "What food...Best Chinese," she wrote.

Later, Kareena Kapoor shared all these posts on her IG Stories and wrote, "With the best in our fav city."

Check:

Keeping it all simple and classy, while Kareena Kapoor was dressed in a greyish-black blazer along with black pants, Sonam Kapoor chose a black-coordinated outfit for the dinner date. Rhea Kapoor, on the other hand. opted for a blue outfit.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in London

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently jetted off to London for a quick vacation. Kareena has been sharing a lot of pictures from her holiday since then. Recently, she shared another photo from their breakfast table, where she, along with Saif and her kids, can be seen enjoying fruits. “We like our breakfasts to be CoLoUrFuL. Summer of 2023,” Kareena wrote.

She also shared a few other pictures on her Instagram Stories, giving a sneak peek into their London outing.

Sonam Kapoor has been in London for quite some time now. She also celebrated her 38th birthday in the city with close friends and family.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s professional commitments

While Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Om Raut's Adipurush, Kareena Kapoor has been waiting for her next release after her last outing, Laal Singh Chaddha, which released in 2022.

She has a number of projects in the pipeline, including The Crew, Hansal Mehta’s untitled next and Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X.