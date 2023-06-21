Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan And Kids Enjoy Snacks In New Vacay Pics: Check

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are reportedly holidaying with their kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh, in London. It looks like they are having a great time together. From what seems to be a picture from their vacation, the family was seen munching on a pizza, sandwich, and coffee while sitting on the stairs outside a restaurant. Dressed in all casual outfits, the Khan family quite enjoyed their food as visible in the candid picture. Shared by a fan account on Instagram, the picture shows the four of them with their favourite snack.

While Kareena can be seen feeding a slice of pizza to her younger son Jeh, she also holds a cup of coffee in her other hand. Saif on the other hand was seen holding the coffee cup while looking at the camera, while little Taimur seemed quite busy relishing his sandwich.

Check it out:

All were dressed in light-coloured outfits. While Saif opted for a white t-shirt with red shorts, Bebo wore a light blue shirt with loose denim. The kids were also dressed in combinations of white and blue.

The actress recently shared a few photos on her Instagram Stories. In their day-out pictures, the couple can be seen taking a stroll, with their backs turned toward the camera.

In the next picture, the couple was joined by the kids, with all of them having their backs turned to the camera. "Keep", read the first photo's caption while the second one had the message competed with "Moving Baby."

The actress also shared a selfie of herself in another IG story, where she can be seen enjoying the wind.

The family is often seen going on holidays at regular intervals. Earlier, they jetted off to Africa to spend some time in the wild.

On the work front

Saif Ali Khan, who was last seen in Om Raut's Adipurush, seems to have taken a break for the family vacation. The highly-anticipated film faced several controversies and backlashes following its release, due to its dialogues, script, and poor VFX.

Kareena Kapoor, on the other hand, recently completed shooting of her upcoming film. The Crew. She also has a few other projects in the pipeline, including Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X.