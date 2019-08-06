Kareena Kapoor ends 10-year-long association with manager Poonam Damania

New Delhi: One of the most renown celebrity manager Poonam Damania has played a pivotal role in shaping Kareena Kapoor's glorious career. Poonam was associated with Kareena for over ten years. However, as per the latest rumors, their decade-long association has come to an end.

As per a report published in Mid Day newspaper, the development took place after Poonam stepped down from Matrix, the celebrity management agency owned by Reshma Shetty.

"Poonam's exit from the company happened last month. Many had seen it coming as the differences between her and the agency suits had been building up for a while now. Her second-in-command Naina Sawhney too has left the organization. Poonam's next move is being keenly watched by industry insiders, with buzz suggesting that she may launch a new talent management firm. The idea of her joining the rival celebrity management agency, KWAN, as a senior partner, cannot be ruled out either. While this puts a question mark on Kareena's professional equation with Poonam, their personal rapport remains unaffected, " a source told Mid-Day.

Both Kareena and Poonam have not commented on this development but insiders reveal that their personal equation remains unaffected. Meanwhile, a new manager Priyanka Shah Chhabria has been assigned to Kareena. She was earlier managing actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Bebo has been busy wrapping up Angrezi Medium in London, which also features Irrfan Khan in the leading role.