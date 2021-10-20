हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan massively trolled for drinking coffee at her building's parking space

Kareena Kapoor Khan today faced the wrath of trolls for allegedly showing off attitude before paps. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan massively trolled for drinking coffee at her building&#039;s parking space
Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani

NEW DELHI: Kareena Kapoor Khan is the latest celebrity from the tinsel town to have become soft target of trolls. The actress was today captured by the shutterbugs outside her bungalow. And this time, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress faced the wrath of trolls for carrying her coffee mug outside her house to her car. 

In a video shared by celeb photographer Viral Bhayani, Kareena was spotted outside her building carrying a coffee mug in her hand. The actress as usual was looking strikingly beautiful in an off-white top and denim. The actress even posed for the shutterbugs while holding the coffee mug before leaving in her car. 

However, netizens started calling her arrogant and body-shaming her. Some of them even tried to put her down for gaining weight and looking plump in her latest appearance. "Itna badha ghar kya kaam ka jab coffee bhi gadi mai pini pade.....," commented one of the users. 

"Why Kareena aunty doesn't drink her coffee at home?", said another. 

"Show off carrying her coffee mug where ever she goes," wrote one. 

"Esi behuda ladkiyo ko is desh ne sari chada liya...ab ye wahi attitude is desh ki janta ko dikhati hai," said one of the users. 

"She's always without a mask and no one says anything to her. Has she taken so different vaccine with which she can't get infected by the virus. Attitude is filled to the core," one wrote. 

Kareena was heading to her bestie Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak's residence to attend their son Rayaan's birthday bash. 

