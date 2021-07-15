Kareena Kapoor Khan’s second child Jeh’s first photo revealed!

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan, named Jeh has been revealed and we cannot keep calm.

The photo of Kareena and Jeh have been shared on one of actress’s fan account from her soon to be released book ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible: The ultimate manual for moms-to-be’.

In the adorable picture, Bebo can be seen planting a kiss on the forehead of her secondborn.

“To the most handsome men in my life, my strength, my world - Saifu, Taimur and Jeh,” read the dedication of Kareena’s book shared on the fan page.

Check out the lovely photo:

Kareena became a mother for the second time on February 21, 2021. The actress and husband Saif have been very private about revealing pictures of their second child. The actress earlier on Mother’s Day shared an adorable photo of her four years old son Taimur holding his baby brother in his hands. The face of the newborn however was not properly visible in the picture.

After receiving backlash for the name of her elder son Taimur, Kareena and Saif did not even reveal Jeh’s name and it was Bebo’s father Randhir Kapoor who confirmed the news of the baby being named ‘Jeh’.

Kareena’s book on her pregnancy will release on August 10 and can be preordered on Amazon.