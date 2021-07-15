हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s second child Jeh’s first photo revealed!

In the adorable picture, Bebo can be seen planting a kiss on the forehead of her secondborn.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s second child Jeh’s first photo revealed!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan, named Jeh has been revealed and we cannot keep calm.

The photo of Kareena and Jeh have been shared on one of actress’s fan account from her soon to be released book ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible: The ultimate manual for moms-to-be’.

In the adorable picture, Bebo can be seen planting a kiss on the forehead of her secondborn.

“To the most handsome men in my life, my strength, my world - Saifu, Taimur and Jeh,” read the dedication of Kareena’s book shared on the fan page.

Check out the lovely photo:

Kareena became a mother for the second time on February 21, 2021. The actress and husband Saif have been very private about revealing pictures of their second child. The actress earlier on Mother’s Day shared an adorable photo of her four years old son Taimur holding his baby brother in his hands. The face of the newborn however was not properly visible in the picture.

After receiving backlash for the name of her elder son Taimur, Kareena and Saif did not even reveal Jeh’s name and it was Bebo’s father Randhir Kapoor who confirmed the news of the baby being named ‘Jeh’.

Kareena’s book on her pregnancy will release on August 10 and can be preordered on Amazon.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kareena Kapoor KhanKareena Kapoor second babyKareena Kapoor second baby photoJeh Ali KhanTaimur Ali KhanSaif Ali KhanRandhir Kapoor
Next
Story

Shruti Haasan opens up on mental health, says 'I have been in therapy when I was younger'

Must Watch

PT14M36S

Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kashi