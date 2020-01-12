Kareena Kapoor Khan's look from 'Laal Singh Chaddha' leaked online - See inside

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan is these days busy shooting for Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The lead trio will be seen together after a long hiatus. The buzz around the movie is high and after Aamir's look from the movie went viral, it's Kareena's on-set pictures which have created a flutter online.

Bebo's pictures from the sets of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' have been leaked and looks like she is playing a full-on Punjabi girl. She can be seen dressed in a peach-coloured patiala-salwar kameez paired with jutties and a dupatta on her head.

Several fan clubs have shared it on Instagram and Twitter. Check it out here:

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood bigwig Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump'. The actor made this announcement on his 54th birthday this year. Christmas 2020 has been locked as the release date of the movie which is being helmed by 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan.

Reportedly, 'Lal Singh Chaddha' will be shot pan India covering around 100 different locations and this is for the first time that a Hindi film will be shot at so many places.