Kareena Kapoor poses for a family picture with Karisma, Babita, Randhir; fans ask where is Taimur

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan, accompanied by her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, has been in London for more than a month now and pictures from her extravagant holiday have been finding their way to the internet every now and then.

Her latest picture, which is a fam jam, has gone viral on social media.

Karisma Kapoor, who is quite active on Instagram, shared the picture which has nearly everyone from the family. Her parents — Babita and Randhir, children Samiera and Kiaan and Kareena Kapoor. However, missing from the scene is Saif Ali Khan and his son Taimur.

Kareena and Karisma are one of the most stylish sisters of Bollywood. While Kareena is in dark blue jacket and denim, Karisma looked super stylish in a white tee and denim which she teamed with blazer-jacket. Both Kareena and Karisma are seen holding their father's hand as they pose for the camera.

Karisma captioned the picture as "#family."

Take a look:

Kareena and Saif headed to London in the May-end on a work-cum-holiday trip. While the 'Heroine' actress is shooting for 'Angrezi Medium', Saif has been filming for 'Jawaani Janeman' with Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla.

Kareena plays a cop in 'Angrezi Medium' that also stars Irrfan Khan. Recently, pictures and videos of the actress dressed up as the cop surfaced on the internet. Kareena, sporting a London Police outfit, looked super stylish as she walked down the street like a 'lady boss'. It is to be noted that Kareena is doing an extended cameo in the film.

The actress has also been shuttling between London and Mumbai for her debut television show 'Dance India Dance' where she is seen as one of the judges.

Speaking of her films, she has wrapped up shooting for 'Good News' with Akshay Kumar which is slated for release this year. She is also expected to begin shooting for Karan Johar's period-drama 'Takht' that features Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor among others.