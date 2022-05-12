हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor tries teaching 'Pataal Lok' star Jaideep Ahlawat how to pout!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the ultimate pout queen of B-Town. The actress dropped a photo with 'Pataal Lok' actor where the two are seen pouting for the camera. 

Kareena Kapoor tries teaching &#039;Pataal Lok&#039; star Jaideep Ahlawat how to pout!
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan tried teaching actor Jaideep Ahlawat how to pout and the latter failed miserably, says the actress. Kareena is all set to make her digital debut with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh`s untitled Netflix film. She will be seen alongside Jaideep and actor Vijay Verma.

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a picture posing with Jaideep. In the image, she and Jaideep can be seen posing for the camera with a clap board as the two pout.

The picture was shared by both the actors. Kareena wrote, "Getting one of the finest performers to do his toughest performance? the pout! So much to learn from each other."

Jaideep agreed he failed miserably. "So much 'Devotion' in Learning how to Pout from 'The Best' and I failed miserably... Day 1 completed Together and a long Journey ahead with The one & only 'The Bebo', The Gorgeous @kareenakapoorkhan," wrote Jaideep.

Kareena currently awaits the release of her upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan. The film is scheduled to release on August 11.

