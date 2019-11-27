Kareena Kapoor twinning with son Taimur Ali Khan in chef's hat and apron is the best thing on internet today—Photos

New Delhi: B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor Khan recently headed to Chandigarh for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' shoot schedule. The actress will be seen playing the female in this Aamir Khan starrer. Giving mommy the best company around was little Taimur Ali Khan.

Taimur accompanied Bebo for the outdoor shoot and their pictures together flooded the internet a few days back. Now, a fresh bunch of clicks have gone viral on social media where Kareena is seen along with Taimur, donning a chef's hat and apron. They look simply adorable in the attire and yes it's hard to take eyes off Tai Tai.

Several fan clubs have shared the pictures on Instagram. Check it out here:

Reportedly, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan attended special cookery sessions about ice-cream making and cupcakes with chef Vijay Chauhan, who is seen standing along with them in the picture.

We do see some ice-creams and cup cakes behind Bebo in the kitchen slab too.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is busy shooting for Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which is a Hindi adaptation of Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks.

Christmas 2020 has been locked as the release date of the movie which is being helmed by 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan.

This will be Kareena and Aamir's second film together after '3 Idiots'.