Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan was present last evening at the trailer launch of her film The Buckingham Murders along with her director Hansal Mehta and producer Ektaa R Kapoor. The actress addressed the media questions and answered about her film and more. But one expression of hers caught her attention after hearing the name Shahid. The journalist present there questioned Hansal Mehta about making hard-hitting films and gave an example of his most renowned film Shahid, where the expression of Kareena was attractive.

The actress looked a tad bit uncomfortable with the name and the history is known to all. While the journalist didn't take actor Shahid Kapoor's name but the film Shahid. Bebo's fans came to her defence over the unusual expression of the actress.

Watch the viral reaction of Bebo listening to Shahid's name at the trailer launch of her film The Buckingham Murders

When Kareena Kapoor Khan ignored Shahid Kapoor at an award function

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor were present under one roof at an award function where the actress accidentally bumped into Shahid on the red carpet. The Farzi star was present with Raj & DK where she acknowledged their presence, ignored Shahid, and walked off. The fans were disheartened to see Kareena avoiding Shahid, while the actor was seen smiling.

On the professional front, Bebo's last release was Crew along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. And now she is all set for her next release The Buckingham Murders.