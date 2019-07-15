Karisma Kapoor enjoys weekend outing with Amrita Arora — Pic inside

New Delhi: Actress Karisma Kapoor, who is currently holidaying in London with her children — Samaira and Kiaan and sister Kareena Kapoor, has been giving a regular dose of updates from her daily routine. The 'Biwi No 1' actress is an active Instagram user and has been on a regular basis updating her account with her holiday pictures and videos and netizens couldn't stop themselves from going gaga over them.

On Sunday, Karisma treated her fans with a new picture where she can be seen chilling out with her gang. Dressed in a white pleated skirt, black tee and black sunnies, Lolo looked stunning as ever. Amrita Arora, who shares a warm relationship with Karisma, and is bestie with Kareena Kapoor, also posed for the click. She was dressed in a multi-coloured ensemble looking every bit peachy.

Karisma recently ringed in her 45th birthday in London along with her family. Her parents Babita and Randhir were also in London for a while now.

In the meantime, Kareena and Saif are also in London for a work-cum-leisure trip.

Karisma has hit films like 'Raja Hindustani', 'Dil To Pagal Hai, 'Hero No.1', 'Biwi No.1', 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge', 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'Fiza' and 'Zubeidaa' to her credits. She made a comeback with 2012's 'Dangerous Ishqq', which, however, failed to deliver any magic to the Box Office.

She is all set to make a comeback to acting with ALTBalaji's upcoming web series 'Mentalhood'.