close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor enjoys weekend outing with Amrita Arora — Pic inside

Karisma might not be doing much professionally but she is rarely away from the sight of her fans. And her Instagram account is a treat to watch.

Karisma Kapoor enjoys weekend outing with Amrita Arora — Pic inside
File photo

New Delhi: Actress Karisma Kapoor, who is currently holidaying in London with her children — Samaira and Kiaan and sister Kareena Kapoor, has been giving a regular dose of updates from her daily routine. The 'Biwi No 1' actress is an active Instagram user and has been on a regular basis updating her account with her holiday pictures and videos and netizens couldn't stop themselves from going gaga over them. 

On Sunday, Karisma treated her fans with a new picture where she can be seen chilling out with her gang. Dressed in a white pleated skirt, black tee and black sunnies, Lolo looked stunning as ever. Amrita Arora, who shares a warm relationship with Karisma, and is bestie with Kareena Kapoor, also posed for the click. She was dressed in a multi-coloured ensemble looking every bit peachy. 

Karisma recently ringed in her 45th birthday in London along with her family. Her parents Babita and Randhir were also in London for a while now. 

In the meantime, Kareena and Saif are also in London for a work-cum-leisure trip. 

Karisma has hit films like 'Raja Hindustani', 'Dil To Pagal Hai, 'Hero No.1', 'Biwi No.1', 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge', 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'Fiza' and 'Zubeidaa' to her credits. She made a comeback with 2012's 'Dangerous Ishqq', which, however, failed to deliver any magic to the Box Office. 

She is all set to make a comeback to acting with ALTBalaji's upcoming web series 'Mentalhood'.

 

Tags:
Karisma KapoorKareena KapoorBollywoodSaif Ali KhanTaimur Ali Khan
Next
Story

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner celebrate honeymoon with Maldives gateaway

Must Watch

PT8M31S

Top 5 Agenda: Big news to be the whole day's agenda today