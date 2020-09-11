Karni Sena protests in Lucknow, burns effigy of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, demands apology over remarks on Kangana Ranaut  

LUCKNOW: The members of Rajasthan-based fringe outfit Karni Sena on Friday staged protests against Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and its Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut over his remarks on Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

According to reports, the Karni Sena members protested at the Parivartan Chowk in state capital and clashes with the policemen while trying to burn the effigy of the Shiv Sena leader.

The members of Karni Sena, which is backing the actress, were carrying placards which read: “Sanjay Raut apologise.”

It may be recalled that the outfit members had on Wednesday came out in support of actor Kangana Ranaut and staged a protest in the national capital outside the residence of Shiv Sena`s Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut amid the ongoing war of words between the two.

The supporters of the `Panga` actor also burnt Raut`s effigy during the protest and were sloganeering.

The Karni Sena, also popularly known as Shri Rajput Karni Sena (SRKS), is an organisation based in Rajasthan, which also protested against the film `Padmaavat` claiming that it distorted Rajput history.

Ranaut had earlier slammed Raut for telling her not to return to Mumbai, claiming that the remark seems like an open threat to her.

"Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?" Kangana had tweeted.

The actress has been engaged in a bitter war of words with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after her remarks that she feels unsafe in Mumbai and has no trust in the Mumbai Police after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Ministry of Home Affairs approved Y-plus security to the `Queen` actress after she received threats for comparing Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Amid all this, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked Mumbai Police to probe Ranaut`s connection in an alleged drug nexus.