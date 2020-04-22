हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan, called out for ‘misogynistic’ video with sister, deletes post after backlash

The video, which has now been deleted by Kartik, showed him punishing Kritika for making bad rotis. He takes a bite of the roti and clearly hates it. He then goes to Kritik, holds her braid, turns her around and flings her from the balcony.

Kartik Aaryan, called out for 'misogynistic' video with sister, deletes post after backlash
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan has been slammed incessantly by netizens after he posted a video with his sister Kritika Tiwari, titled "No compromise on food quality." As per the internet, the post promotes ‘misogyny’ and ‘domestic violence’. Singer Sona Mohapatra too called out Kartik for his video and termed it “disgusting”.

The video, which has now been deleted by Kartik, showed him punishing Kritika for making bad rotis. He takes a bite of the roti and clearly hates it. He then goes to Kritik, holds her braid, turns her around and flings her from the balcony.

His video didn’t go down well with a section of the internet and he was slammed for it. Generally, Kartik’s videos are liked by the people very much and are a hit on social media.

“This guy has become a youth idol by consistently starring in misogynistic films and is happy to extend it to his disgusting lockdown video. Domestic Violence in India is skyrocketing many women stuck 24/7 with their abusers. Call this out India. He influences many more millions than Tangoli,” Sona tweeted to say.

Director Onir said that the video is “not funny” and added, “Idiotic .. someone should tell him since he is too dumb to understand that a lot of responsible Film industry members have put out a message against domestic violence and this is NOT FUNNY. But then who are we taking to...”

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kartik will be next seen in ‘Dostana 2’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

