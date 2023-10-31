Kartik Aaryan denies supporting Congress, Calls Viral Video ‘Morphed, Misleading’

New Delhi: If you happen to stumble upon an unverified video of the young Bollywood superstar, Kartik Aaryan supporting Congress candidate Kamal Nath in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, well stop and watch again. The video has been morphed and edited slyly, so as to make it look so, whereas the video was shot and released as a promo for a leading OTT Platform.

In a bizarre turn of events, Kartik Aaryan found himself endorsing a politician, which he did not even know about! And while many were quick to point out the clear use of editing to make use of an existing ad campaign to fulfill their own purpose, a source close to the actor has gone on record to strongly clarify about the same.

The source shares, “There is a morphed version of a Kartik Aaryan ad floating on social media that the actor had done for a streaming platform. The video is misleading and mischievous, and is being used to claim political affiliations on behalf of the actor. Kartik has no such affiliations with any political group whatsoever.”

To give you a brief of what had happened- Kartik featured in a promo video made for a leading OTT Platform around the free availability of the ICC Men's World Cup on mobile phones on the platform, which had released about a month ago. Cut to October 30, the same video surfaced on social media BUT with a dubbed audio, and morphed video which was edited in a way so it looks like Kartik is endorsing the political party for the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh. The video was shared by an unverified handle of a Congress party man and many netizens were quick to call out the editing.

Watch the video here: