close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan feted with customised stamps

The actor is currently in Lucknow shooting for his upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'.

Kartik Aaryan feted with customised stamps
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Lucknow: Actor Kartik Aaryan has been given a rare honour. He has been feted with a customised postal stamp by the Lucknow post office.

The actor is currently in Lucknow shooting for his upcoming film "Pati Patni Aur Woh", and the honour was given by the Director of Postal Services, Lucknow headquarters Region, Krishna Kumar Yadav.

"We wanted to give Kartik something he will always remember. What could be more special than him being a part of the stamp collection? It's a new initiative we have taken," Yadav said.

"When we shared the stamps with Kartik, he was very excited. He wanted to know how one would be able to use them. We told him that they could be used to write letters not only to people in India but also abroad. He was really happy," Yadav added.

 

Tags:
Kartik AaryanPostal stampsLucknowpati patni aur woh
Next
Story

Jacqueline Fernandez gives major fitness goals in these pics

Must Watch

PT6M23S

President and Health Minister visit Arun Jaitley, who is on life support system