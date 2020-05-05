हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan's bearded look is a hit on the internet, fans are smitten

Kartik Aaryan hogged the limelight for his bearded look and his fans just cannot stop admiring him. 

Kartik Aaryan’s bearded look is a hit on the internet, fans are smitten
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@kartikaaryan

New Delhi: With the nation being under lockdown, workout regimes, work schedules and several other things that constituted our daily lives have taken a back seat. But looks like nothing has come to a halt for actor Kartik Aaryan. With no shoots, Kartik is currently busy with his hit chat show ‘Koki Poochega’, where he interviews coronavirus warriors and people who battled the deadly disease. He does extensive research before each of his interviews, edits the video himself before bringing it to the audiences. Meanwhile, Kartik is also busy with his workout regime and is definitely not taking a break from it.

Recently, he hogged the limelight for his bearded look and his fans just cannot stop admiring him. The post that went viral was related to Bollywood’s first-ever virtual concert – I For India – that took place on Sunday to raise funds to fight the pandemic. While Kartik’s act was surely applauded by everyone, what grabbed eyeballs was his new look. 

Take a look:

A few weeks ago, Kartik was confused about whether he should get rid of his beard and even asked his fans to help him out. His followers gave him a thumbs-up for his bearded avatar and asked him to keep it. Some even compared his look to the Professor from Netflix series ‘Money Heist’.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Phir se sexy dikhne ka mann kar raha hai Daadhi nikaal dun? 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kaise shave kar dun yaar ? Yeh bhi sexy kam nahi hai 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has ‘Dostana 2’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ and an Om Raut’s action drama in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, apart from participating in the virtual concert to raise funds, he has contributed Rs 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund.

Tags:
Kartik Aaryan
