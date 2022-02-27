हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan shares another sun-kissed selfie with hilarious witty caption

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan frequently posts his sun-kissed selfies pictures and quite often, he is accompanied by his little pet, Katori.

Kartik Aaryan shares another sun-kissed selfies with hilarious witty caption
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan, known for his love of sun-kissed selfies, posted another one on Sunday, much to the delight of his fans.

The 'Love Aaj Kal' actor took to his Instagram handle to post the photo and added a witty caption to it, which read, 'Ati Sun-dar'.

The actor sported a brown and grey shirt and left his hair in an unkempt look, beneath which, his brown eyes can be seen. Fans flocked to the comments section below and swooned over his picture.

The actor frequently posts such pictures and quite often, he is accompanied by his little pet, Katori.Kartik was last seen in the OTT thriller, 'Dhamaka'. 

He is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which is slated to release in theatres on 20 May 2022.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kartik AaryanAti Sun-darKartik Aaryan selfiekartik aaryan picsKartik Aaryan photos
Next
Story

Ashton Kutcher extends support to wife Mila Kunis' home nation Ukraine

Must Watch

PT6M29S

Over 200 Russian soldiers taken prisoner - Ukraine