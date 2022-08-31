NewsLifestylePeople
KARTIK AARYAN

Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja on Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, thanks Bappa 'for a life-changing year'!

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has an exciting slate of films ahead including `Shehzada`, `Freddy`, `Captain India`, `Satyaprem Ki Katha` and Kabir Khan`s untitled next.

Last Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 11:56 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • Actor Kartik Aaryan went for his first ever darshan of Lalbaug Ka Raja.
  • The actor has had a great year so far
  • His last movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' was superhit

Mumbai:  With the Ganesh Mahotsav starting with full zest in Mumbai after a break of two years of the Covid pandemic, actor Kartik Aaryan went for his first ever darshan of Lalbaug Ka Raja, to take blessings.

Taking to his social media, he also shared images from his darshan of Bappa as he wrote: "Ganpati Bappa Morya !!!A Blessed to get my first darshan of #LalBaugchaRaja. Thank you bappa for making this a. Life changing year. Aur hope karta hu aap aagey bhi meri saari mannate aise hi poori karte rahe."

Here is the post shared by the actor:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik has had an exceptional year so far as his film `Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2` turned out to be a blockbuster at the box-office. The film, which saw him paired alongside actress Kiara Advani, was also much loved by the audience. The movie, which was released just after the pandemic, came as a light-hearted entertainment that people were looking for at the moment and helped the movie earn close to 200 crores at the box office. The film was directed by ace filmmaker Anees Bazmee.

On the work front, he has an exciting slate of films ahead including `Shehzada`, `Freddy`, `Captain India`, `Satyaprem Ki Katha` and Kabir Khan`s untitled next.

