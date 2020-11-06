Kartik Aaryan's new look storms internet, Bhumi Pednekar drops a comment!

New Delhi: The heartthrob of the nation, Kartik Aaryan is known to create a storm on social media whenever he drops a picture. As the young actor shared a sunkissed picture on the gram today, his Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Bhumi Pednekar couldn't help but share her thoughts on the same.

Flaunting his new look with long hair, Kartik Aaryan shared a selfie captioning the picture, "Let the eyes do the talking". To the same, Bhumi Pednekar replied, "And the HAIR".

Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar shared the screen in their release Pati Patni Aur Woh last year which received a great response at the box office as well as garnered love from the audience.

Kartik Aaryan currently has his hands filled with multiple projects including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dostana 2, Ram Madhvani's next as well as Om Raut's next.