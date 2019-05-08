Katrina Kaif gives off the trendiest 'summer vibes' on Elle magazine cover!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is an absolute head turner and makes headlines whenever she steps out in public. Kat has an ocean of fans who love to know more about her and eagerly await their favourite actress's social media posts.

On Tuesday, Kat took to Instagram and shared the latest cover of Elle magazine for which she turned cover girl. The post has her dressed up in blue co-ords and has the caption 'Summer vibes'

Check out the post here:

Katrina has been treating fans with stunning pictures ever since she made her Instagram debut back in the year 2017. The actress's fans were over cloud nine to see her on the social media app and the diva has over 21 million followers today.

Her upcoming film 'Bharat' has been high on the buzzword ever since it was announced. The film is helmed by ace director Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Salman Khan as the male lead. It re-unites Kat, Ali and Bhai after their previous super hit 'Tiger Zinda Hai' that released in 2017.

It also stars Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan, Sunil Grover and Tabu, to name a few. Because of its stellar star cast, gripping trailer and entertaining songs, expectations are soaring high from 'Bharat'.

The film is Salman Khan's yearly Eid treat to fans and will hit the silver screens on June 5.