Katrina Kaif casts a mystic spell in this Manish Malhotra lehenga—Pics inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Winter/Festive Week 2019 and grabbed eyeballs in a deep green lehenga by ace designer Manish Malhotra. The actress looked breathtaking in the velvet outfit and nude makeup and made heads turn as she turned show-stopper for Malhotra's collection titled 'Maahrumysha'.

Kat took to Instagram and shared pictures from the event and we bet you won't be able to take your eyes off them!

Check out her posts here:

Katrina is one of the most popular celebs of B-Town and has an army of fans who are always showering the actress with compliments.

On the work front, the stunner will be seen reuniting with Akshay Kumar in 'Sooryavanshi'. The film is being helmed by maverick filmmaker Rohit Shetty and is an addition to his cop universe that begun with 'Singham' in the year 2011.

Kat's last outing was 'Bharat' which was an ensemble star cast film. It starred superstar Salman Khan opposite her and people were glad to see the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' duo work together.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bharat' also starred Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan, Tabu and Sunil Grover among others.