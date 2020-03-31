Katrina Kaif pledges to donate to PM-CARES Fund to fight coronavirus pandemic, says ‘heartbreaking to see the hardship’

New Delhi: Actress Katrina Kaif on Monday pledged support to fight the coronavirus pandemic by making a donation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative PM-CARES Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). In an Instagram post, Katrina revealed that she would contribute to both the funds and support the Centre and Maharashtra government in their fight to contain the disease. However, she didn’t mention an amount.

“I pledge to donate to the PM-CARES fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund Maharashtra. Heartbreaking to see the hardship and suffering this pandemic has unleashed in the world,” she posted.

Meanwhile, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh also came forward to support PM Modi in his initiative. He pledged to donate Rs 20 lakh and said in a tweeted, “Our priority now should be to help our country get through this tough time. Together we can.”

I’m committed to donating 20 Lakh rupees to the PM-CARES Fund. Our Priority Now should be to help our country get through this tough time. #TogetherWeCan https://t.co/4IbxvSCN2G — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 30, 2020

A slew of Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, T-Series boss Bhushan Kumar and many others have committed themselves in the fight against the deadly coronavirus.

The government set up the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, or the PM CARES Fund on Saturday, with the objective of dealing with emergency situations such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Soon after PM Modi launched the PM-CARES Fund, Akshay said he would donate Rs 25 crore, Varun Dhawan announced a contribution of Rs 30 lakh while T-series honcho Bhushan Kumar said he will donate Rs 11 crore to it. Kartik, meanwhile, will donate Rs 1 crore.

This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. https://t.co/dKbxiLXFLS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has engulfed the entire world and has posed serious challenges for the health and economic security of millions of people worldwide. In India, the spread of coronavirus has been alarming. The number of coronavirus cases has already crossed 1,200 and the death toll is 32 as of Tuesday morning.