Mumbai: Actor Katrina Kaif is currently enjoying her vacation in New York with her husband Vicky Kaushal. After visiting Priyanka Chopra’s New York restaurant named Sona, the actor had tried her hands at bowling.Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the `Sooryavanshi` actor shared a couple of pictures where she can be seen swinging the ball into her lane.She captioned the post, "A very American Saturday".

Katrina`s post accumulated several likes and comments within a few hours of being shared. Fans and celebrities wrote comments on the post for the actor.

Neha Dhupia wrote, "I love this spot" with a laughing emoticon. While Arjun Kapoor commented, "A very British lass".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina has `Tiger 3` in the pipeline, alongside Salman Khan. She also has a horror-comedy `PhoneBhoot` starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Apart from this, she will share screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar`s `Jee Le Zaraa`.