हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif shares glimpse of her 'Very American Saturday' that includes bowling

Katrina`s post accumulated several likes and comments within a few hours of being shared. Fans and celebrities wrote comments on the post for the actor.

Katrina Kaif shares glimpse of her &#039;Very American Saturday&#039; that includes bowling

Mumbai: Actor Katrina Kaif is currently enjoying her vacation in New York with her husband Vicky Kaushal. After visiting Priyanka Chopra’s New York restaurant named Sona, the actor had tried her hands at bowling.Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the `Sooryavanshi` actor shared a couple of pictures where she can be seen swinging the ball into her lane.She captioned the post, "A very American Saturday".

Katrina`s post accumulated several likes and comments within a few hours of being shared. Fans and celebrities wrote comments on the post for the actor.

Neha Dhupia wrote, "I love this spot" with a laughing emoticon. While Arjun Kapoor commented, "A very British lass".

 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina has `Tiger 3` in the pipeline, alongside Salman Khan. She also has a horror-comedy `PhoneBhoot` starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Apart from this, she will share screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar`s `Jee Le Zaraa`.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Katrina KaifKatrina Kaif photosVicky KaushalKatrina Kaif NYC vacation
Next
Story

Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh robbed, diamond ring, iPhone, smartwatch and cash missing

Must Watch

PT1M57S

Watch 10 big news of Gyanvapi Survey