Katrina Kaif shares smouldering BTS video from Vogue photoshoot—Watch

Katrina Kaif has been all over the internet lately owing to her smouldering Vogue photoshoot. Wearing different outfits, she looks extremely alluring.

New Delhi: The gorgeous Katrina Kaif never fails to amuse us. She has been all over the internet lately owing to her smouldering Vogue photoshoot. Wearing different outfits with plunging necklines, she looks extremely alluring in the pics.

The actress, who has been on Instagram since 2017, shared snippets of her photoshoot on the social media app.

While her pics have already gone viral, the leggy lass has now shared a steamy BTS video from the same shoot!

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Ali Abaas Zafar's directorial 'Bharat' opposite Salman Khan.

Up next, she will be seen reuniting with Akshay Kumar for 'Sooryavanshi'. The film is being helmed by maverick filmmaker Rohit Shetty and is an addition to his cop universe that begun with 'Singham' in the year 2011.

'Sooryavanshi' is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced and the audience is excited to see the 'Namastey London' duo share screen space yet again.

 

