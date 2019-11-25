हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian agrees Kanye West has right to stop North from wearing make-up

The superstar couple welcomed their fourth child, a son named Psalm, via a surrogate in May, joining big brother Saint, three, and sisters North, six, and Chicago, who will turn two in January.

Kim Kardashian agrees Kanye West has right to stop North from wearing make-up

Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has stopped arguing with her rapper husband Kanye West about whether their six-year-old daughter North should wear make-up, and now accepts he was right to say no.

The reality TV star originally called the topic a "big fight" in their household, but said she now agrees with her husband, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Appearing on Australian talk show "The Sunday Project", Kim said: "About the make-up thing, I don't think a kid should really be wearing makeup either, you know."

The KKW Beauty mogul went on to explain she spoke with friends and family about the disagreement with Kanye, who gave her a better understanding of the dilemma.

"I think sometimes if you don't understand a rule, it is good to learn and ask your friends. In my case (I asked) my siblings what they would do," she said.

After the chat with her pals and loved ones, she and husband Kanye came to an agreement, as she explained: "(We) bounce ideas around and develop a way that we're going to parent and rules that we have. And we always have to stay aligned."

The superstar couple welcomed their fourth child, a son named Psalm, via a surrogate in May, joining big brother Saint, three, and sisters North, six, and Chicago, who will turn two in January.

 

Kim Kardashian Kanye West North Make-up
