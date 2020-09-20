Know about Payal Ghosh, the actress who accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment

New Delhi: Actress Payal Ghosh made headlines on Saturday after she accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. Payal took to Twitter to open up against Anurag. She also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her tweet, requesting him to take action against the filmmaker.

She wrote, "Anurag Kashyap has forced himself on me and extremely badly. PMO India, Narendra Modi, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help."

Anurag Kashyap has, however, denied the allegations levelled against him, and termed them "baseless".

Read his tweets here:

क्या बात है , इतना समय ले लिया मुझे चुप करवाने की कोशिश में । चलो कोई नहीं ।मुझे चुप कराते कराते इतना झूठ बोल गए की औरत होते हुए दूसरी औरतों को भी संग घसीट लिया। थोड़ी तो मर्यादा रखिए मैडम। बस यही कहूँगा की जो भी आरोप हैं आपके सब बेबुनियाद हैं ।१/४ — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

अभी तो बहुत आक्रमण होने वाले हैं। यह बस शुरुआत है । बहुत फ़ोन आ चुके हैं, कि नहीं मत बोल और चुप हो जा । यह भी पता है कि पता नहीं कहाँ कहाँ से तीर छोड़ें जाने वाले हैं । इंतेज़ार है । — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

Payal Ghosh is a Bollywood and TV actress. She made her film debut in 2017 with Rishi Kapoor-Paresh Rawal starrer 'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi'. However, 2008 telefilm 'Sharpe's Peril' marked her debut in the entertainment industry.

She has south films such as 'Prayanam', 'Varshadhaare', 'Oosaravelli' and 'Mr Rascal' also to her credit.

Meanwhile, Payal Ghosh has been part of TV show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' too.