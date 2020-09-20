हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Payal Ghosh

Know about Payal Ghosh, the actress who accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment

Payal Ghosh made her film debut in 2017 with Rishi Kapoor-Paresh Rawal starrer 'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi'. She has also worked in a few regional films.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@iampayalghosh

New Delhi: Actress Payal Ghosh made headlines on Saturday after she accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. Payal took to Twitter to open up against Anurag. She also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her tweet, requesting him to take action against the filmmaker. 

She wrote, "Anurag Kashyap has forced himself on me and extremely badly. PMO India, Narendra Modi, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help."

Anurag Kashyap has, however, denied the allegations levelled against him, and termed them "baseless".

Read his tweets here:

Payal Ghosh is a Bollywood and TV actress. She made her film debut in 2017 with Rishi Kapoor-Paresh Rawal starrer 'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi'. However, 2008 telefilm 'Sharpe's Peril' marked her debut in the entertainment industry. 

She has south films such as 'Prayanam', 'Varshadhaare', 'Oosaravelli' and 'Mr Rascal' also to her credit.

Meanwhile, Payal Ghosh has been part of TV show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' too. 

