Kobe Bryant's death shocks celebs worldwide, Bollywood mourns sudden demise

New Delhi: The legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in southern California, along with seven others on January 26, 2020 (Sunday). This unfortunate incident sent shockwaves amongst fans and friends in Bollywood and Hollywood.

Speechless,the world has lost a Legendary Athlete,R.I.P The #BlackMamba of Basketball, Kobe Bryant & his daughter,Gianna.

What u have done for so many kids including my niece whom u inspired to play basketball every day of her childhood,may u both comfort each other in heaven pic.twitter.com/qwQ8CffQ5F — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 27, 2020

What a tragedy. #KobeBryant. #GiannaBryant RIP

Deepest condolences to his family and wish them strength at this time of unimaginable grief. @kobebryant — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 27, 2020

Noooooo! shocked about Kobe! He was one of the greatest and such an inspiration. Absolutely gutted. RIP. Strength to his family. #KobeBryant just can’t believe it. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 27, 2020

Kobe Bryant, 41, was a five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers. He had also won Olympic gold medal twice in his 20 years long illustrious career. At 17 he was the 13th overall draft pick by the Charlotte Hornets in the 1996 NBA draft.

In 2008, Bryant was named the NBA Most Valuable Player.

May his soul rest in peace!