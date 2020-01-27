हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant's death shocks celebs worldwide, Bollywood mourns sudden demise

Kobe Bryant, 41, was a five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Kobe Bryant&#039;s death shocks celebs worldwide, Bollywood mourns sudden demise
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in southern California, along with seven others on January 26, 2020 (Sunday). This unfortunate incident sent shockwaves amongst fans and friends in Bollywood and Hollywood.

After the tragic news broke on social media, several celebs from Bollywood took to their Twitter and Instagram handles and mourned Mamba's sudden demise.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Too soon to say it again, but .. Thank You, @kobebryant . #Mamba #Mambacita 

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Life is fickle, it all eventually feels kind of pointless. R.I.P @kobebryant #blackmamba #24

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #rip #kobe 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Kobe Bryant, 41, was a five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers. He had also won Olympic gold medal twice in his 20 years long illustrious career. At 17 he was the 13th overall draft pick by the Charlotte Hornets in the 1996 NBA draft.

In 2008, Bryant was named the NBA Most Valuable Player.

May his soul rest in peace!

 

Kobe BryantMambaRIP MambagiannaGigikobe bryant deadkobe bryant death
