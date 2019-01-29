Kriti Kharbanda to walk for Sukriti and Aakriti Grover at LFW Summer/Resort 2019

Mumbai: Actor Kriti Kharbanda will turn showstopper for celebrity favourite designers Sukriti Grover and Aakriti Grover at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019.

The Delhi-based designer duo will be showcasing their collection "Rustic Boutonniere" on the third day of the fashion extravaganza, which will take place from January 30 to February 3 at JioGarden Bandra-Kurla Complex here.

The collection is inspired by bohemian destination weddings and the designers have given the botanical trend an ethnic spin by using Mughal prints.

"I am so excited to be walking for my favourites, Sukriti and Aakriti at Lakme Fashion Week. Their new collection is a beautiful amalgamation of boho and contemporary fashion and I cannot wait to walk the ramp flaunting their gorgeous outfit," Kriti said in a statement.

The designer duo, who have dressed celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Madhuri Dixit, have curated a collection which, they said, is a perfect blend of traditional garments with a hint of contemporary fashion.

"We are excited to be at Lakme Fashion Week for the first time. The collection is an ethnic take on the current botanical trend and we cannot wait to showcase our version of the destination bride in earthy, rustic florals," they said.