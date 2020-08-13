Kriti Sanon also demands CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput, says his loved ones deserve a closure

New Delhi: After actresses Kangana Ranaut and Ankita Lokhande, Kriti Sanon has also demanded a CBI probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Kriti, who co-starred with Sushant in the 2017 film 'Raabta', shared an emotional note on Instagram and said that she will "pray that the truth comes out soon as Sushant's loved one deserve a closure".

"I pray that the truth comes out soon. His family, his friends, fans and all loved ones deserve this closure.. I hope and pray that the CBI takes over the case, so it's investigated without any political agendas, in TRUE sense, to provide justice to the family!! It's high time his soul rests in peace. #CBIForSSR #SushantSinghRajput," read Kriti's post.

Kriti was rumoured to be dating Sushant while they were filming 'Raabta'. However, the duo maintained that they are good friends.

She was one of the few Bollywood stars to have attended Sushant's funeral in Mumbai.

Recently, Kriti penned a cryptic poem that the internet believed to be was about Sushant's case. She shared the poem after Sushant's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning for the first time.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14.